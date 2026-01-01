|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT, equipped with a 1.0 l Turbo GDi and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue N Line [2022-2025] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT is available in 5 colour options: Shadow Grey With Abyss Black Roof, Thunder Blue With Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Atlas White, Atlas White With Abyss Black.
The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Venue N Line [2022-2025]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kylaq priced between ₹7.59 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The Venue N Line [2022-2025] N8 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.