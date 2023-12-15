Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual - 7 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Clutchless Manual - 7 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 350 litres Mileage of SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone is 17.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less