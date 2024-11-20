Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs.Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone is 45 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: