Hyundai Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone

Hyundai Venue Front Left Side
Hyundai Venue Front Left View
Hyundai Venue Grille
Hyundai Venue Hill Assist
Hyundai Venue Rear Left View
Hyundai Venue Rear View
13.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Venue specs and features

Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone Latest Updates

Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.05 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
  • Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 350 litres
    • Mileage of SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone is 17.5 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone Price

    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone
    ₹13.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,36,200
    RTO
    1,13,620
    Insurance
    54,570
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,04,890
    EMI@28,047/mo
    Hyundai Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    789 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Bootspace
    350 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Sage Green
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Venue SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone EMI
    EMI25,242 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,74,401
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,74,401
    Interest Amount
    3,40,146
    Payable Amount
    15,14,547

    Hyundai Venue other Variants

    E 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,94,100
    RTO
    64,587
    Insurance
    43,248
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,02,435
    EMI@19,397/mo
    E Plus 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 Petrol
    ₹10.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹10.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol
    ₹11.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Executive 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹11.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition
    ₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    ₹12.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    ₹12.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹12.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
    ₹13.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    ₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    ₹13.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    ₹14.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo
    ₹14.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    ₹14.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹14.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition
    ₹14.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel
    ₹15.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition
    ₹15.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition
    ₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹15.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
