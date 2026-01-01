|Engine
|998 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|17.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹16.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition is powered by a 998 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Bayon priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.