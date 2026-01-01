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Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue Front View
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Hyundai Venue Grille
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Hyundai Venue Rear Left Side
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Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine998 cc Turbo
Mileage17.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Venue specs and features

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Prices

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹16.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Colours

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Bayon priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Cruise Control.

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Price

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,88,600
RTO
1,85,575
Insurance
65,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,802
EMI@35,246/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
U2 1.5-litre CRDi
Driving Range
805.5 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
17.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Steering Type
Yes

Capacity

Bootspace
375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
4
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone EMI
EMI31,721 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,75,821
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,75,821
Interest Amount
4,27,448
Payable Amount
19,03,269

Hyundai Venue other Variants

Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,90,600
RTO
74,342
Insurance
40,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,05,671
EMI@21,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,900
RTO
74,993
Insurance
47,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,22,535
EMI@21,978/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,55,600
RTO
78,892
Insurance
49,192
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,84,184
EMI@23,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,70,500
RTO
79,935
Insurance
49,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,00,675
EMI@23,658/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,100
RTO
81,307
Insurance
43,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,15,624
EMI@23,979/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,94,600
RTO
99,028
Insurance
50,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,44,755
EMI@24,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone

₹11.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,17,900
RTO
1,13,790
Insurance
51,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,83,674
EMI@25,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
1,20,900
Insurance
54,101
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,64,501
EMI@27,179/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹12.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,91,600
RTO
1,21,160
Insurance
47,275
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,60,535
EMI@27,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,93,600
RTO
1,48,700
Insurance
54,270
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,97,070
EMI@27,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹12.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,03,900
RTO
1,22,390
Insurance
54,649
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,81,439
EMI@27,543/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹12.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,07,000
RTO
1,22,700
Insurance
54,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,84,963
EMI@27,619/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹13.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,12,500
RTO
1,51,062
Insurance
54,966
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,19,028
EMI@28,351/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹13.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,21,900
RTO
1,24,190
Insurance
55,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,01,902
EMI@27,983/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

₹14.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,88,100
RTO
1,73,929
Insurance
72,531
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,35,060
EMI@30,845/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,91,400
RTO
1,49,619
Insurance
65,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,07,262
EMI@30,248/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹14.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,09,400
RTO
1,51,867
Insurance
66,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,333
EMI@30,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,17,500
RTO
1,52,878
Insurance
66,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,37,815
EMI@30,904/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,500
RTO
1,55,125
Insurance
67,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,58,883
EMI@31,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,75,800
RTO
1,86,703
Insurance
76,692
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,39,695
EMI@33,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,93,800
RTO
1,89,325
Insurance
77,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,61,172
EMI@33,556/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,900
RTO
1,63,165
Insurance
70,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,267
EMI@32,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,17,900
RTO
1,65,412
Insurance
71,525
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,337
EMI@33,430/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹16.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,70,600
RTO
2,00,512
Insurance
81,191
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,52,803
EMI@35,525/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Knight Edition

₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,85,500
RTO
2,02,681
Insurance
81,898
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,70,579
EMI@35,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition

₹16.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,03,500
RTO
1,87,438
Insurance
65,675
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,57,113
EMI@35,618/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹17.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,64,800
RTO
1,83,753
Insurance
78,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,27,292
EMI@37,126/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,700
RTO
1,85,612
Insurance
78,920
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,732
EMI@37,501/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹17.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,82,800
RTO
1,86,000
Insurance
79,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,48,361
EMI@37,579/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Knight Edition

₹17.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,97,700
RTO
1,87,860
Insurance
79,742
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,65,802
EMI@37,954/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,700
RTO
2,28,783
Insurance
90,401
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,84,384
EMI@40,503/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,82,700
RTO
2,31,405
Insurance
91,255
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,860
EMI@40,964/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Venue Alternatives

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

10 - 18 Lakhs
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VenuevsBayon
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VenuevsSyros
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.45 - 14.47 Lakhs
+5
VenuevsSonet
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
VenuevsBasalt X

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