|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone, equipped with a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi and Manual, is listed at ₹11.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.45 Lakhs - 14.47 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Steering Adjustment, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.