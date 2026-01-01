hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsHyundaiVenueHX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone
VenuePriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
1/13
Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
2/13
Hyundai Venue Front View
3/13
Hyundai Venue Grille
4/13
Hyundai Venue Rear Left Side
5/13
Hyundai Venue Roofrails
View all Images
6/13

Hyundai Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Venue specs and features

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Prices

The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone, equipped with a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi and Manual, is listed at ₹11.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Colours

The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque.

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.45 Lakhs - 14.47 Lakhs.

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Steering Adjustment, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Price

Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone

₹11.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,17,900
RTO
1,13,790
Insurance
51,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,83,674
EMI@25,442/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPi
Driving Range
812.25 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Steering Type
Yes

Capacity

Bootspace
375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
4
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Venue HX 5 Plus Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Dual Tone EMI
EMI22,898 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,65,306
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,65,306
Interest Amount
3,08,549
Payable Amount
13,73,855

Hyundai Venue other Variants

Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,90,600
RTO
74,342
Insurance
40,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,05,671
EMI@21,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,900
RTO
74,993
Insurance
47,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,22,535
EMI@21,978/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,55,600
RTO
78,892
Insurance
49,192
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,84,184
EMI@23,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,70,500
RTO
79,935
Insurance
49,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,00,675
EMI@23,658/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,100
RTO
81,307
Insurance
43,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,15,624
EMI@23,979/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,94,600
RTO
99,028
Insurance
50,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,44,755
EMI@24,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
1,20,900
Insurance
54,101
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,64,501
EMI@27,179/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹12.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,91,600
RTO
1,21,160
Insurance
47,275
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,60,535
EMI@27,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,93,600
RTO
1,48,700
Insurance
54,270
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,97,070
EMI@27,879/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹12.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,03,900
RTO
1,22,390
Insurance
54,649
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,81,439
EMI@27,543/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹12.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,07,000
RTO
1,22,700
Insurance
54,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,84,963
EMI@27,619/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹13.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,12,500
RTO
1,51,062
Insurance
54,966
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,19,028
EMI@28,351/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹13.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,21,900
RTO
1,24,190
Insurance
55,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,01,902
EMI@27,983/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

₹14.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,88,100
RTO
1,73,929
Insurance
72,531
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,35,060
EMI@30,845/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,91,400
RTO
1,49,619
Insurance
65,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,07,262
EMI@30,248/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹14.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,09,400
RTO
1,51,867
Insurance
66,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,333
EMI@30,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,17,500
RTO
1,52,878
Insurance
66,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,37,815
EMI@30,904/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,500
RTO
1,55,125
Insurance
67,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,58,883
EMI@31,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,75,800
RTO
1,86,703
Insurance
76,692
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,39,695
EMI@33,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,93,800
RTO
1,89,325
Insurance
77,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,61,172
EMI@33,556/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,900
RTO
1,63,165
Insurance
70,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,267
EMI@32,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,17,900
RTO
1,65,412
Insurance
71,525
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,337
EMI@33,430/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹16.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,70,600
RTO
2,00,512
Insurance
81,191
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,52,803
EMI@35,525/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Knight Edition

₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,85,500
RTO
2,02,681
Insurance
81,898
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,70,579
EMI@35,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,88,600
RTO
1,85,575
Insurance
65,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,802
EMI@35,246/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone Knight Edition

₹16.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,03,500
RTO
1,87,438
Insurance
65,675
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,57,113
EMI@35,618/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹17.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,64,800
RTO
1,83,753
Insurance
78,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,27,292
EMI@37,126/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,700
RTO
1,85,612
Insurance
78,920
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,732
EMI@37,501/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹17.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,82,800
RTO
1,86,000
Insurance
79,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,48,361
EMI@37,579/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Knight Edition

₹17.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,97,700
RTO
1,87,860
Insurance
79,742
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,65,802
EMI@37,954/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,700
RTO
2,28,783
Insurance
90,401
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,84,384
EMI@40,503/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,82,700
RTO
2,31,405
Insurance
91,255
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,860
EMI@40,964/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Venue Alternatives

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
VenuevsSyros
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.45 - 14.47 Lakhs
+5
VenuevsSonet
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.72 Lakhs
+1
VenuevsAircross X
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
VenuevsBasalt X

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

10 - 18.15 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

51.99 - 55.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.99 - 10.98 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.26 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.84 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.5 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

80 - 85 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Denza D9

Denza D9

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers