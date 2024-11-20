Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Venue E Plus 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionVenue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Venue E Plus 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E Plus 1.2 Petrol is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 350 litres
Mileage of E Plus 1.2 Petrol is 17.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less