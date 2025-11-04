Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specifications

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 28 petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5 - 23.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Venue [2022-2025] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Venue [2022-2025] is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 7.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 33 variants. Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]'s top variant is SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
Venue [2022-2025] E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] E Plus 1.2 Petrol
₹8.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S 1.2 Petrol
₹9.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.2 Petrol
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] Executive 1.0 Turbo MT
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition
₹10.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
₹10.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX Executive 1.2 Petrol MT
₹10.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S Plus 1.5 CRDi
₹10.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.0 Turbo MT
₹10.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol
₹11.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
₹11.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
₹11.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone
₹11.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
₹11.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
₹11.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹11.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.5 CRDi
₹12.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo
₹12.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
₹12.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone
₹12.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition
₹12.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
₹12.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹13.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel
₹13.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition
₹13.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition
₹13.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
₹13.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
₹13.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition Dual Tone
₹13.57 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
₹13.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
