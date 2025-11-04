hamburger icon
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Front View
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Grille
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Rear View
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Front Right Side
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specifications

7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specs

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 28 petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5 - 23.4 kmpl ...Read More

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1770 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Sage Green
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 7.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 33 variants. Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]'s top variant is SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Venue [2022-2025] E 1.2 Petrol
7.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] E Plus 1.2 Petrol
8.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S 1.2 Petrol
9.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
9.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.2 Petrol
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] Executive 1.0 Turbo MT
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition
10.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) Plus 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
10.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX Executive 1.2 Petrol MT
10.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S Plus 1.5 CRDi
10.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.0 Turbo MT
10.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol
11.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
11.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition
11.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 Petrol Adventure Edition Dual Tone
11.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
11.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
11.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.5 CRDi
12.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo
12.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
12.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone
12.68 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition
12.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
12.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
13.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel
13.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition
13.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition
13.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
13.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone
13.53 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition Dual Tone
13.57 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Venue [2022-2025] SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
13.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

