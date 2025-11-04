Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specifications

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 28 petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5 - 23.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Venue [2022-2025] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Venue [2022-2025] is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less