DISCONTINUED

HYUNDAI Venue [2022-2025]

7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.5 - 23.4 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    350 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Venue [2022-2025] Specs

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Variants

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 7.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comes in 33 variants. Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]'s top variant is SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Adventure Edition Dual Tone.
33 Variants Available
Venue [2022-2025] E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.94 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] E Plus 1.2 Petrol
₹8.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue [2022-2025] S 1.2 Petrol
₹9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Oct 2025
The next-gen Hyundai Venue, launching November 4, 2025, features advanced tech, safety upgrades, and a premium infotainment system.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Oct 2025
Hyundai India teases the redesigned Venue, set to launch on November 4, featuring advanced technology and enhanced safety features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Oct 2025
Hyundai's upcoming Venue features a bold redesign, upgraded interiors, and advanced technology, aiming to compete with rivals.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Oct 2025
India's festive season fuels car sales, with new models like Skoda Octavia RS and Tata Sierra EV launching soon.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Sept 2025
Hyundai launches the new Venue with stylish features and reduced prices, enhancing customer appeal during the festive season.Read Full Story


Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] CAR - main product image
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]
Skoda Kylaq CAR image for comparison
Skoda Kylaq
Mahindra XUV 3XO CAR image for comparison
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Tata Nexon CAR image for comparison
Tata Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CAR image for comparison
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Mahindra Bolero Neo CAR image for comparison
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹7.94 Lakhs*
₹7.59 Lakhs*
₹7.37 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹8.26 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
23 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
732 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
865 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
499 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
593 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
129 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
102 bhp
Power
100 bhp
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
139 Nm
Torque
260 Nm

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Images

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Image 1
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Image 2
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Image 3
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Image 4

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Colours

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Typhoon Silver
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Abyss Black
Fiery Red With Abyss Black
Fiery red

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Safety Ratings

The Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.


Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 - 1493 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Venue [2022-2025] specs and features

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Mileage

Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is 17.52 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.52 kmpl



