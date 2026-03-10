Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] Key Specs
- Engine998 - 1493 cc
- Mileage17.5 - 23.4 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space350 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Drive TrainFWD
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]
₹7.94 Lakhs*
₹7.59 Lakhs*
₹7.37 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹8.26 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
23 Reviews
User Rating
732 Reviews
User Rating
865 Reviews
User Rating
499 Reviews
User Rating
593 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
129 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
102 bhp
Power
100 bhp
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
139 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|998 - 1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is 17.52 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue [2022-2025] E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
