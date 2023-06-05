HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson On Road Price in Rayya

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tucson on Road Price in Delhi

Hyundai Tucson on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 32.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Tucson top variant goes up to Rs. 35.13 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Tucson Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Petrol₹ 34.96 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson Platinum 2.0 AT Diesel₹ 35.75 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Petrol Dual Tone₹ 35.13 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹32.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,69,700
RTO
2,92,970
Insurance
1,38,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rayya)
32,01,429
EMI@68,811/mo
Signature 2.0 AT Petrol
₹34.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Platinum 2.0 AT Diesel
₹35.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Diesel
Manual
Signature 2.0 AT Petrol Dual Tone
₹35.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
