Review & Win ₹2000
Hyundai Tucson: Overview

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is set to arrive in India as a refreshed version of Hyundai's premium midsize SUV offering. First introduced in its current generation in 2022, the Tucson receives a mid-cycle update that brings subtle design enhancements, interior revisions, and additional features while continuing with the same engine options. The updated Tucson will be positioned above the Creta and Alcazar in Hyundai's SUV lineup, targeting customers seeking a feature-rich five-seater with advanced safety technologies and a modern aesthetic.

2025 Hyundai Tucson: Expected Price

The 2025 Tucson is expected to be offered in multiple trims, including petrol and diesel variants with automatic and manual transmission options. Hyundai has not formally announced the exact variant list, but the pricing is anticipated to start at around 30.00 lakh and go higher based on drivetrain and equipment levels.

Hyundai Tucson: Launch Date

The updated Tucson SUV is expected to go on sale in India by August 2025, with an expected starting price of 30.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Tucson: Specs & Features

The powertrain options for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson remain unchanged. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 154 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, or a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 184 bhp and 416 Nm. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. While front-wheel drive is standard, select diesel automatic variants may continue to offer all-wheel drive capability. The power delivery and gearbox tuning are expected to remain similar to the outgoing model, focusing on a balanced blend of refinement and drivability.

The exterior design of the 2025 Tucson features minor but notable updates. The front fascia now sports a revised parametric grille that is sharper and more angular than before. Both the front and rear bumpers have been reworked for a cleaner, more sculpted look. The updated SUV also gets a new set of alloy wheels, which complement the restyled LED lighting elements to give the vehicle a refreshed road presence. Despite these changes, the Tucson retains its overall profile and proportions, consistent with its global design language.

Inside, the dashboard and centre console have been redesigned to create a more integrated and premium environment. A new three-spoke steering wheel has been introduced, replacing the earlier four-spoke unit, and the gear selector has been repositioned to the steering column to free up space in the centre console. The air-conditioning controls now feature a completely revised interface, aiming to improve user ergonomics. A pair of 12.3-inch digital displays dominates the cockpit, with one serving as the infotainment system and the other as the instrument cluster. Hyundai has also made both front seats six-way power adjustable as standard.

Hyundai Tucson: Rivals

The Toyota Fortuner, BYD eMAX 7, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and BYD Atto 3 are expected to be the major rivals to the Hyundai Tucson 2025.

Hyundai Tucson

29.27 - 36.04 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

25.51 - 29.22 Lakhs
BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson 2025 Images

Hyundai Tucson 2025 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Hyundai Tucson 2025 FAQs

What is the expected price of Hyundai Tucson 2025?

The Hyundai Tucson 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 30 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Hyundai Tucson 2025?

The Hyundai Tucson 2025 is expected to launch on 17th Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1999 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Hyundai Tucson 2025?

The Hyundai Tucson 2025 features a 1999 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Hyundai Tucson 2025?

The Hyundai Tucson 2025 faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Tucson and BYD eMAX 7 in the 1999 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

