Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Specs

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in two petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tucson [2020-2022] measures 4,480 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 ...Read More

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GLS 4WD AT Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
R 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
182 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Height
1660
Length
4480
Width
1850
Wheelbase
2670
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
62
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] News

Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list
3 Apr 2023
Hyundai Tucson, powered by a 1.6-litre hybrid engine, scored just 2 star rating at the Green NCAP test.
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test
31 Oct 2022
The new Citroen C5 Aircross will renew its rivalry with the likes of the new generation Hyundai Tucson,, which offers a plethora of features and is priced much lower.
Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared
12 Sept 2022
New Gen Hyundai Tucson scored a 5 star safety rating back in Nov 2021, when it was crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test, scores zero
1 Sept 2022
Hyundai Tucson comes as an expensive competitor against Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Price, specs, features compared
25 Aug 2022
View all
 

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Variants & Price List

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] price starts at ₹ 22.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 27.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] top variant price is ₹ 27.33 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
22.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Petrol
23.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel
24.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Diesel
25.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 4WD AT Diesel
27.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

