Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in two petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tucson [2020-2022] measures 4,480 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] price starts at ₹ 22.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 27.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] top variant price is ₹ 27.33 Lakhs.
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Petrol
₹23.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel
₹24.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Diesel
₹25.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 4WD AT Diesel
₹27.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
