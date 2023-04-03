Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in two petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tucson [2020-2022] measures 4,480 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less