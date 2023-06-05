Hyundai Santro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.64 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Santro top variant goes up to Rs. 6.75 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hyundai Santro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.64 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Santro top variant goes up to Rs. 6.75 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hyundai Santro Era Executive and the most priced model is Hyundai Santro Magna AMT. Visit your nearest Hyundai Santro dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hyundai Santro on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Santro Era Executive ₹ 5.64 Lakhs Hyundai Santro Magna ₹ 6.19 Lakhs Hyundai Santro Sportz ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Hyundai Santro Magna AMT ₹ 6.75 Lakhs