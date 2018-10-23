What is the on-road price of Hyundai Santro in Jammu? The on-road price of Hyundai Santro Era Executive in Jammu is Rs 5,45,133.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Santro in Jammu? The Hyundai Santro Era Executive will have RTO charges of Rs 36,868 in Jammu.

What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai Santro in Jammu? In Jammu, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Santro Era Executive will be Rs 31,075.

What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai Santro in Jammu? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Santro in Jammu: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,76,690, RTO - Rs. 36,868, Insurance - Rs. 31,075, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Santro in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,45,133.

What is the on-road price of Hyundai Santro Top Model? The top model of the Hyundai Santro is the Hyundai Asta AMT, with an on-road price of Rs. 6,52,234 in Jammu.

What is the on road price of Hyundai Santro? The on-road price of Hyundai Santro in Jammu starts at Rs. 5,45,133 and goes upto Rs. 6,52,234. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Santro in Jammu? EMI for base variant of Hyundai Santro in Jammu will be Rs. 11,053. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Is Hyundai Santro better than I20? The Hyundai Santro starts at Rs. 4,67,490 on ex. showroom in Delhi. I20 prices start at Rs. 6,79,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

What is the mileage of Hyundai Santro? The Hyundai Santro has a mileage range of 20.0 - 30.0 kmpl.

Which model of Hyundai Santro is best? Asta AMT is the best model among all Hyundai Santro models with full features. The Asta AMT variant of the Hyundai Santro is a good choice.