Hyundai Santro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.45 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Santro top variant goes up to Rs. 6.52 Lakhs in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Santro Era Executive and the most priced model is Hyundai Santro Magna AMT.
Hyundai Santro on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
The on-road price of Hyundai Santro Era Executive in Jammu is Rs 5,45,133.
The Hyundai Santro Era Executive will have RTO charges of Rs 36,868 in Jammu.
In Jammu, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Santro Era Executive will be Rs 31,075.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Santro in Jammu: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,76,690, RTO - Rs. 36,868, Insurance - Rs. 31,075, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Santro in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,45,133.
The top model of the Hyundai Santro is the Hyundai Asta AMT, with an on-road price of Rs. 6,52,234 in Jammu.
The on-road price of Hyundai Santro in Jammu starts at Rs. 5,45,133 and goes upto Rs. 6,52,234. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Hyundai Santro in Jammu will be Rs. 11,053. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.
The Hyundai Santro starts at Rs. 4,67,490 on ex. showroom in Delhi. I20 prices start at Rs. 6,79,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.
The Hyundai Santro has a mileage range of 20.0 - 30.0 kmpl.
Asta AMT is the best model among all Hyundai Santro models with full features. The Asta AMT variant of the Hyundai Santro is a good choice.
Fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Santro is 35 liters.