Hyundai Santro On Road Price in Jammu

3 out of 5
3 out of 5
4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Santro on Road Price in Delhi

Hyundai Santro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.45 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Santro top variant goes up to Rs. 6.52 Lakhs in Delhi.

Hyundai Santro Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Era Executive
₹5.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,76,690
RTO
36,868
Insurance
31,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jammu
5,45,133
EMI@11,717/mo
Magna
₹5.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz
₹6.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna AMT
₹6.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hyundai Santro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Era Executive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Length
3610
Wheelbase
2400
Height
1560
Width
1645
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Hyundai Dealers
See All Hyundai Dealers in Jammu

See All Hyundai Dealers in Jammu

Hyundai Santro FAQs

The on-road price of Hyundai Santro Era Executive in Jammu is Rs 5,45,133.
The Hyundai Santro Era Executive will have RTO charges of Rs 36,868 in Jammu.
In Jammu, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Santro Era Executive will be Rs 31,075.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Santro in Jammu: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,76,690, RTO - Rs. 36,868, Insurance - Rs. 31,075, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Santro in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,45,133.
The top model of the Hyundai Santro is the Hyundai Asta AMT, with an on-road price of Rs. 6,52,234 in Jammu.
The on-road price of Hyundai Santro in Jammu starts at Rs. 5,45,133 and goes upto Rs. 6,52,234. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Hyundai Santro in Jammu will be Rs. 11,053. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.
The Hyundai Santro starts at Rs. 4,67,490 on ex. showroom in Delhi. I20 prices start at Rs. 6,79,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.
The Hyundai Santro has a mileage range of 20.0 - 30.0 kmpl.
Asta AMT is the best model among all Hyundai Santro models with full features. The Asta AMT variant of the Hyundai Santro is a good choice.
Fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Santro is 35 liters.

