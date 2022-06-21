Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)