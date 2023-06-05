HT Auto
Hyundai Santro On Road Price in Bilaspur Punjab

4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs*
Santro on Road Price in Delhi

Hyundai Santro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.45 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Santro top variant goes up to Rs. 6.52 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Santro Era Executive₹ 5.45 Lakhs
Hyundai Santro Magna₹ 5.98 Lakhs
Hyundai Santro Sportz₹ 6.38 Lakhs
Hyundai Santro Magna AMT₹ 6.52 Lakhs
Hyundai Santro Variant Wise Price List

Era Executive
₹5.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,76,690
RTO
36,757
Insurance
31,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bilaspur punjab
5,45,022
Magna
₹5.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz
₹6.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna AMT
₹6.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Price related FAQs for Hyundai Santro in Bilaspur Punjab

The on-road price of Hyundai Santro Era Executive in Bilaspur Punjab is Rs 5,45,022.
The Hyundai Santro Era Executive will have RTO charges of Rs 36,757 in Bilaspur Punjab.
In Bilaspur Punjab, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Santro Era Executive will be Rs 31,075.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Santro in Bilaspur Punjab: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,76,690, RTO - Rs. 36,757, Insurance - Rs. 31,075, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Santro in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,45,022.
The top model of the Hyundai Santro is the Hyundai Asta AMT, with an on-road price of Rs. 6,52,101 in Bilaspur Punjab.
The on-road price of Hyundai Santro in Bilaspur Punjab starts at Rs. 5,45,022 and goes upto Rs. 6,52,101. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Hyundai Santro in Bilaspur Punjab will be Rs. 11,051. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

