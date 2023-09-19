Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 27.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 27.62 Lakhs in Sivasagar. The lowest price Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 27.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 27.62 Lakhs in Sivasagar. The lowest price model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium and the most priced model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Hyundai Kona Electric dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers. Hyundai Kona Electric on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Kona Electric is mainly compared to MG ZS EV which starts at Rs. 21 Lakhs in Sivasagar, Tata Avinya which starts at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Sivasagar and Maruti Suzuki eVX starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Sivasagar. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Kona Electric Premium ₹ 27.40 Lakhs Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone ₹ 27.62 Lakhs