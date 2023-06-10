HT Auto
Hyundai Kona Electric On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kona Electric on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 24.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.15 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium₹ 24.95 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone₹ 25.15 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium
₹24.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
134 bhp 395 Nm
167 kmph
452 km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
24,95,389
EMI@53,636/mo
Premium Dual Tone
₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
134 bhp 395 Nm
165 kmph
452 km
Price related FAQs for Hyundai Kona Electric in Quaid E Milleth

The on-road price of Hyundai Kona Electric Premium in Quaid E Milleth is Rs 24,95,389.
In Quaid E Milleth, the RTO charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 16,000.
In Quaid E Milleth, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 99,889.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Quaid E Milleth: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 23,79,000, RTO - Rs. 16,000, Insurance - Rs. 99,889, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Kona Electric in ##cityName## is Rs. 24,95,389.
The top model of the Hyundai Kona Electric is the Hyundai Premium Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 25,14,881 in Quaid E Milleth.
Hyundai Kona Electric's on-road price in Quaid E Milleth starts at Rs. 24,95,389 and rises to Rs. 25,14,881. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Quaid E Milleth will be Rs. 50,597. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

