Hyundai Kona Electric On Road Price in Karimganj

23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kona Electric on Road Price in Karimganj

Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Karimganj starts from Rs. 27.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 27.62 Lakhs in Karimganj. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium₹ 27.40 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone₹ 27.62 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium
₹27.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
134 bhp 395 Nm
167 kmph
452 km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
2,63,460
Insurance
97,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Karimganj
27,40,395
EMI@58,902/mo
Premium Dual Tone
₹27.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
134 bhp 395 Nm
165 kmph
452 km
View breakup

Price related FAQs for Hyundai Kona Electric in Karimganj

The on-road price of Hyundai Kona Electric Premium in Karimganj is Rs 27,40,395.
In Karimganj, the RTO charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 2,63,460.
In Karimganj, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 97,435.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Karimganj: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 23,79,000, RTO - Rs. 2,63,460, Insurance - Rs. 97,435, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Kona Electric in ##cityName## is Rs. 27,40,395.
The top model of the Hyundai Kona Electric is the Hyundai Premium Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 27,61,855 in Karimganj.
Hyundai Kona Electric's on-road price in Karimganj starts at Rs. 27,40,395 and rises to Rs. 27,61,855. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Karimganj will be Rs. 55,565. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

