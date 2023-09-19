Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 24.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.08 Lakhs in Anantnag. The lowest price Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 24.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.08 Lakhs in Anantnag. The lowest price model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium and the most priced model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Hyundai Kona Electric dealers and showrooms in Anantnag for best offers. Hyundai Kona Electric on road price breakup in Anantnag includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Kona Electric is mainly compared to MG ZS EV which starts at Rs. 21 Lakhs in Anantnag, Tata Avinya which starts at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Anantnag and Maruti Suzuki eVX starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Anantnag. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Kona Electric Premium ₹ 24.89 Lakhs Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone ₹ 25.08 Lakhs