Hyundai Kona Electric On Road Price in Anantnag

23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*
Kona Electric Price in Anantnag

Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 24.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.08 Lakhs in Anantnag. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium₹ 24.89 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone₹ 25.08 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric Variant Wise Price List in Anantnag

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium
₹24.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.2 Kwh
167 Kmph
452 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
97,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Anantnag
24,88,935
EMI@53,497/mo
Premium Dual Tone
₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.2 Kwh
165 Kmph
452 Km
Hyundai Kona Electric News

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
19 Sept 2023
Hyundai Motor is offering heavy discounts on some of its models in July. These models include the likes of Grand i10, i20 and its N-Line version and Aura as well.
Grand i10 to Kona EV: Hyundai offers up to 1 lakh discount on these six cars in July
18 Jul 2023
The new Kona EV is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, ensuring better space for occupants inside the cabin alongside larger boot storage.
Watch: New Hyundai Kona EV spotted in wild, features exciting colour and no camouflage
14 May 2023
The latest Kona Electric promises excellent aerodynamic performance.
Hyundai reveals 2024 Kona; EV grows in size and space
10 Apr 2023
The eighth generation Sonata showcases Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The front face, especially the LED DRL bar on the hood, is a reminder of the Hyundai Verna launched in India.
Hyundai unveils new Sonata with design that reminds of Verna and Kona EV
27 Mar 2023
Hyundai Kona Electric Videos

Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
9 Aug 2021
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs
9 Dec 2019
First Look: MG Motor unveils ZS EV
First Look: MG Motor unveils ZS EV in India
5 Dec 2019
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar drives to Parliament in Hyundai Kona, makes statement in favour of electric vehicles
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar drives to Parliment in Hyundai Kona, makes statement in favour of electric vehicles
18 Nov 2019
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Kona Electric FAQs

The on-road price of Hyundai Kona Electric Premium in Anantnag is Rs 24,88,935.
In Anantnag, the RTO charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 12,000.
In Anantnag, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Kona Electric Premium will be Rs 97,435.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Anantnag: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 23,79,000, RTO - Rs. 12,000, Insurance - Rs. 97,435, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Hyundai Kona Electric in ##cityName## is Rs. 24,88,935.
The top model of the Hyundai Kona Electric is the Hyundai Premium Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 25,08,408 in Anantnag.
Hyundai Kona Electric's on-road price in Anantnag starts at Rs. 24,88,935 and rises to Rs. 25,08,408. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Anantnag will be Rs. 50,467. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

