Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sangrur starts from Rs. 47.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sangrur starts from Rs. 47.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Sangrur for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Sangrur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sangrur, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Sangrur and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sangrur. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.29 Lakhs