Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sangli starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Sangli starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Sangli for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Sangli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sangli, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Sangli and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Sangli. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.21 Lakhs