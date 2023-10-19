Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Rewa starts from Rs. 48.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Rewa starts from Rs. 48.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Rewa for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Rewa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Rewa, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Rewa and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Rewa. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 48.96 Lakhs