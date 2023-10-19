Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 49.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 49.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Kottayam for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Kottayam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Kottayam, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Kottayam and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Kottayam. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 49.41 Lakhs