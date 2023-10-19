Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 47.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 47.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Hassan for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Hassan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Hassan, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Hassan and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Hassan. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.22 Lakhs