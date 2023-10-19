Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Fatehabad starts from Rs. 51.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Fatehabad starts from Rs. 51.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Fatehabad for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Fatehabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Fatehabad, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Fatehabad and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Fatehabad. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 51.66 Lakhs