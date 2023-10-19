Saved Articles

Hyundai Ioniq 5 On Road Price in Bhilai

44.95 Lakhs* Onwards
Ioniq 5 Price in Bhilai

Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Bhilai starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD₹ 47.16 Lakhs
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variant Wise Price List in Bhilai

RWD
₹47.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
72.6 Kwh
185 Kmph
44,95,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
1,95,601
47,16,101
EMI@1,01,367/mo
Hyundai Ioniq 5 News

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition gets Disney-themed touches for the special edition and production will be restricted to only 1,000 units
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition launched in the US
19 Oct 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are expected to get heavy price cuts in South Korea after demand for electric cars slowed down.
Hyundai, Kia to cut Ioniq 5, EV6 prices in this country amid sluggish demand
26 Sept 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the high-performance version of the standard Ioniq 5.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, puts out 640 bhp
13 Jul 2023
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the automaker's flagship offering in the country and all 500 units allocated for India this year have been sold out
Hyundai delivers 500 Ioniq 5 electric SUVs in India in 5 months since launch
11 Jul 2023
The Ioniq 5 N is being tested on Nurburgring racetrack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N enters final phase of testing at Nurburgring racetrack, will unveil on July 13th
23 Jun 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Videos

The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Bollywood showman Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic pose in front of Hyundai's showstopper Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
29 Nov 2022
Hyundai Tucson SUV was the only ICE vehicle to pass the latest Euro NCAP crash tests featuring five cars.
Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Ford Mustang Mach-E ace Euro NCAP crash tests
28 Oct 2021
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
