Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Bareilly starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Bareilly starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Bareilly for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Bareilly includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Bareilly, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Bareilly and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Bareilly. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs