Driver Seat Adjustment

12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)