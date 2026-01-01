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Ioniq 5PriceRangeSpecifications
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD

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58.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ioniq 5 RWD

Ioniq 5 RWD Prices

The Ioniq 5 RWD, featuring a 84 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 690 km, is priced at ₹58.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ioniq 5 RWD Range

The Ioniq 5 RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 690 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ioniq 5 RWD Colours

The Ioniq 5 RWD is available in 4 colour options: Midnight Black Pearl, Gravity Gold Matte, Titan Grey, Optic White.

Ioniq 5 RWD Battery & Range

The Ioniq 5 RWD is powered by a 84 kWh battery pack that allows for 690 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 350 Nm of torque.

Ioniq 5 RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ioniq 5 RWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹49.4 Lakhs - 54.9 Lakhs.

Ioniq 5 RWD Specs & Features

The Ioniq 5 RWD has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Home-to-Car Connectivity.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Price

Ioniq 5 RWD

₹58.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,70,000
RTO
25,500
Insurance
2,41,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,37,943
EMI@1,25,480/mo
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
84 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
690 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
225 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
185 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4655 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1625 mm
Width
1890 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
LED-Front & Rear
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25"
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD EMI
EMI1,12,932 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
52,54,148
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
52,54,148
Interest Amount
15,21,780
Payable Amount
67,75,928

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Ioniq 5vsEX40
BYD Sealion 7

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Tesla Model Y

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59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
+1
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BMW iX1 LWB

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