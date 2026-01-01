The Ioniq 5 RWD, featuring a 84 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 690 km, is priced at ₹58.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ioniq 5 RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 690 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ioniq 5 RWD is available in 4 colour options: Midnight Black Pearl, Gravity Gold Matte, Titan Grey, Optic White.
The Ioniq 5 RWD is powered by a 84 kWh battery pack that allows for 690 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 350 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ioniq 5 RWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹49.4 Lakhs - 54.9 Lakhs.
The Ioniq 5 RWD has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Home-to-Car Connectivity.