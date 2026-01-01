|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.
The i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.