Home
New Cars
Hyundai Cars
Hyundai i20
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
Variant wise price
Offers
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
Hyundai
i20
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
4 out of 5
Hyundai
i20
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
4 out of 5
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh) are not available.
Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
Hyundai
i20
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Magna 1.2 MT
₹7.91 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹6,91,200
RTO
₹60,296
Insurance
₹38,748
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
₹7,90,744
EMI@16,996/mo
Check EMI
61 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹8.84 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹9.01 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Magna 1.5 MT Diesel
₹9.39 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View All Variants
Hyundai i20 Offers
Delhi
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
Hyundai
i20
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Magna 1.2 MT
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
753
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.35
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Hyundai Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Hyundai
Dealers in India
No
Hyundai
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Hyundai Dealers in India
