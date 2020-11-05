HT Auto
HomeNew CarsHyundai CarsHyundai i20On Road Price in Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh)

Hyundai i20 On Road Price in Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh)

4 out of 5
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Hyundai i20 On Road Price in Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh)

4 out of 5
6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh) are not available.Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh)
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Hyundai i20 Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Magna 1.2 MT
₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,91,200
RTO
60,296
Insurance
38,748
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hamirpur-(uttar-pradesh)
7,90,744
EMI@16,996/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
61 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Close
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Magna 1.5 MT Diesel
₹9.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View All Variants
Hyundai i20 Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
On Hyundai i20 :- Get a Cash discount of Rs.10,000...
Applicable on magna12mt & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
View Offer
See All
Hyundai i20 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Magna 1.2 MT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
753
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.35
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Hyundai Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Hyundai Dealers in India

No Hyundai Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Hyundai Dealers in India

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta10 - 17.87 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon7 - 13.24 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details