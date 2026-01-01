|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The i20 Magna 1.2 IVT, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹9.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Magna 1.2 IVT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Magna 1.2 IVT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.
The i20 Magna 1.2 IVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.