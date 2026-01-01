hamburger icon
Hyundai i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT

7.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Prices

The i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Mileage

All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Colours

The i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Engine and Transmission

The i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Specs & Features

The i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Hyundai i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Price

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT

₹7.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,86,865
RTO
58,411
Insurance
35,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,386
EMI@16,795/mo
Hyundai i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1775 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Grey with Silver inserts
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
On Hyundai i20 :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹48,000 ...
Applicable on i20magna-12-executive-mt & 14 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hyundai i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT EMI
EMI15,116 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,03,247
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,03,247
Interest Amount
2,03,684
Payable Amount
9,06,931

Hyundai i20 other Variants

i20 Era Petrol Manual

₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,001
RTO
23,960
Insurance
34,799
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,58,260
EMI@14,149/mo
i20 Magna 1.2 MT

₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,12,385
RTO
60,197
Insurance
36,361
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,09,443
EMI@17,398/mo
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT

₹8.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,403
RTO
64,538
Insurance
38,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,77,628
EMI@18,864/mo
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,734
RTO
63,861
Insurance
42,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,961
EMI@19,150/mo
i20 Magna 1.2 IVT

₹9.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,005
RTO
67,240
Insurance
39,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,20,069
EMI@19,776/mo
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT

₹9.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,27,823
RTO
68,278
Insurance
39,760
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,36,361
EMI@20,126/mo
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,36,879
RTO
68,912
Insurance
40,027
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,318
EMI@20,340/mo
i20 Asta 1.2 MT

₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,61,211
RTO
70,615
Insurance
40,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,73,069
EMI@20,915/mo
i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT

₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,70,449
RTO
71,261
Insurance
41,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,83,225
EMI@21,133/mo
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT

₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,539
RTO
74,348
Insurance
42,313
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,31,700
EMI@22,175/mo
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT

₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,713
RTO
74,360
Insurance
42,318
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,31,891
EMI@22,179/mo
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹10.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,004
RTO
75,500
Insurance
42,798
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,49,802
EMI@22,564/mo
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT

₹11.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,28,970
RTO
1,13,227
Insurance
45,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,88,379
EMI@25,543/mo
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight

₹11.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,38,026
RTO
1,14,133
Insurance
45,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,98,608
EMI@25,763/mo
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

₹12.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,42,691
RTO
1,14,599
Insurance
46,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,03,876
EMI@25,876/mo
