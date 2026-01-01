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HomeNew CarsHyundaii20Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone
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Hyundai i20 Front Left Side
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Hyundai i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all i20 specs and features

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Prices

The i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Automatic (CVT), Manual Override, is listed at ₹12.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Colours

The i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Manual Override. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Specs & Features

The i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Hyundai i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Price

i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹12.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,57,000
RTO
1,05,700
Insurance
40,775
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,03,975
EMI@25,878/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT), Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1775 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
311 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - Normal , Sports

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front (With Pinch Guard) & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai i20 Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone EMI
EMI23,290 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,83,577
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,83,577
Interest Amount
3,13,841
Payable Amount
13,97,418

Hyundai i20 other Variants

i20 Era Petrol Manual

₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,001
RTO
23,960
Insurance
34,799
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,58,260
EMI@14,149/mo
Add to Compare
Close

i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT

₹7.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,73,900
RTO
47,173
Insurance
38,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,60,397
EMI@16,344/mo
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122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Magna 1.2 MT

₹7.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
48,993
Insurance
39,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,89,174
EMI@16,962/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT

₹8.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,500
RTO
54,215
Insurance
33,640
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,62,855
EMI@18,546/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,734
RTO
63,861
Insurance
42,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,961
EMI@19,150/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Magna 1.2 IVT

₹9.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,13,005
RTO
67,240
Insurance
39,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,20,069
EMI@19,776/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT

₹9.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,28,000
RTO
57,960
Insurance
34,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,21,451
EMI@19,806/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight

₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,37,000
RTO
58,590
Insurance
35,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,31,309
EMI@20,017/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta 1.2 MT

₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,61,500
RTO
60,305
Insurance
35,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,142
EMI@20,594/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT

₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,75,500
RTO
61,285
Insurance
36,191
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,73,476
EMI@20,924/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT

₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,15,000
RTO
64,050
Insurance
37,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,16,739
EMI@21,854/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT

₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,20,000
RTO
64,400
Insurance
37,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,22,215
EMI@21,971/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹10.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,500
RTO
65,205
Insurance
37,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,34,811
EMI@22,242/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT

₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,34,000
RTO
1,03,400
Insurance
40,195
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,78,095
EMI@25,322/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight

₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,43,500
RTO
1,04,350
Insurance
40,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,88,785
EMI@25,552/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

₹11.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,48,000
RTO
1,04,800
Insurance
40,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,93,848
EMI@25,660/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

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