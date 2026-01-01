|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Ambient Interior Lighting, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.