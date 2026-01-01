hamburger icon
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all i20 specs and features

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Prices

The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Mileage

All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Colours

The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Engine and Transmission

The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.1 Lakhs or the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs.

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Specs & Features

The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Ambient Interior Lighting, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Price

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight

₹11.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,38,026
RTO
1,14,133
Insurance
45,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,98,608
EMI@25,763/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1775 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black / Grey with Silver inserts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
view all specs and features

