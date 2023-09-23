Hyundai i20 N Line on road price in Manesar starts from Rs. 11.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai i20 N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 12.67 Lakhs in Manesar. The Hyundai i20 N Line on road price in Manesar starts from Rs. 11.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai i20 N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 12.67 Lakhs in Manesar. The lowest price model is Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT and the most priced model is Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT. Visit your nearest Hyundai i20 N Line dealers and showrooms in Manesar for best offers. Hyundai i20 N Line on road price breakup in Manesar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT ₹ 11.31 Lakhs Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone ₹ 11.48 Lakhs Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT ₹ 12.54 Lakhs Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT ₹ 12.67 Lakhs