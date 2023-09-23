Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 N Line On Road Price in Dibrugarh

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
i20 N Line Price in Dibrugarh

Hyundai i20 N Line on road price in Dibrugarh starts from Rs. 11.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai i20 N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 12.90 Lakhs in Dibrugarh. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT₹ 11.21 Lakhs
Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone₹ 11.68 Lakhs
Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Hyundai i20 N Line N8 1.0 Turbo MT₹ 12.90 Lakhs
Hyundai i20 N Line Variant Wise Price List in Dibrugarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹11.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,490
RTO
77,964
Insurance
43,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Dibrugarh)
11,21,014
EMI@24,095/mo
N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹11.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo MT
₹12.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
Hyundai i20 N Line News

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
23 Sept 2023
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features
22 Sept 2023
Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise to complement launch of i20 N Line
15 Mar 2022
Official accessories for i20 N Line are available for purchase through all Hyundai signature outlets.
Hyundai i20 N Line official accessories launched. Check prices here
11 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is looking at making a splash in the Indian car market.
Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review: Hot hatch gamble is high roller on wheels
9 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line Videos

Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
9 Sept 2021
Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.&nbsp;
Why Hyundai picked i20 as India's first N Line model
25 Aug 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in six colour options. Bookings are already open and an official launch is scheduled for early September.
Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line touches down in India
25 Aug 2021
Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
9 Aug 2021
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
