Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

4 out of 5
7.46 - 11.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Specs

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The i20 [2020-2023] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
749
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Height
1505
Length
3995
Ground Clearance
170
Width
1775
Wheelbase
2580
No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
311
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Swift Specs
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
i20 Specs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Baleno Specs
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiago NRG Specs
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza Specs

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] News

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
23 Sept 2023
The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features
22 Sept 2023
The facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.
2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price and specifications comparison
11 Sept 2023
The all-new 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift comes available in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta(O).
2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained
10 Sept 2023
Hyundai has made some cosmetic changes to the exterior of the 2023 i20.
2023 Hyundai i20 launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued
8 Sept 2023
View all
 Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] News

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Variants & Price List

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comes in 3 variants. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 11.88 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
10.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.73 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
11.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 24.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

3.8 - 3.9 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details