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Grand i10 NiosPriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Right Side
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Headlight
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Model Name
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Left Side
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

4 out of 5
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8.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Prices

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Mileage

All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Colours

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Engine and Transmission

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.8 Lakhs.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Specs & Features

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition has Steering Adjustment, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner and Cruise Control.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Price

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

₹8.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,61,400
RTO
62,298
Insurance
42,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,66,242
EMI@18,619/mo
Add to Compare
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
260L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Front

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms
Warranty (Kilometres)
3 Years / 100000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
(Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
8" Touch Screen
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags • Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition EMI
EMI16,757 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,79,617
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,79,617
Interest Amount
2,25,804
Payable Amount
10,05,421

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa

₹6.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,55,000
RTO
22,200
Insurance
28,096
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,05,796
EMI@13,021/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa

₹7.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,28,000
RTO
43,960
Insurance
29,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,02,400
EMI@15,097/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa

₹7.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,51,000
RTO
45,570
Insurance
30,521
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,27,591
EMI@15,639/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,83,500
RTO
47,845
Insurance
31,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,186
EMI@16,404/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,85,035
RTO
58,282
Insurance
35,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,373
EMI@16,752/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,01,500
RTO
59,435
Insurance
36,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,476
EMI@17,141/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,08,500
RTO
49,595
Insurance
31,973
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,90,568
EMI@16,992/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Manual Vibe Edition

₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,400
RTO
58,658
Insurance
40,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,08,689
EMI@17,382/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹7.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,12,000
RTO
49,840
Insurance
32,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,94,401
EMI@17,075/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,22,000
RTO
50,540
Insurance
32,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,05,354
EMI@17,310/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,35,500
RTO
51,485
Insurance
32,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,20,140
EMI@17,628/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa

₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,39,735
RTO
62,111
Insurance
37,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,39,512
EMI@18,044/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG

₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,58,945
RTO
63,456
Insurance
37,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,633
EMI@18,498/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,62,500
RTO
53,375
Insurance
33,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,49,712
EMI@18,264/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,72,000
RTO
54,040
Insurance
33,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,117
EMI@18,487/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,400
RTO
63,138
Insurance
42,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,79,524
EMI@18,904/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,692
RTO
65,748
Insurance
38,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,636
EMI@19,272/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsIgnis
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.8 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsSwift
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsGlanza
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.57 - 7.82 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsTiago
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsWagon R
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand i10 NiosvsTiago NRG

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