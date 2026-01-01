|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.8 Lakhs.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition has Steering Adjustment, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner and Cruise Control.