Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

4 out of 5
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Left Side
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front View
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Grille
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Headlight
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Side View
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Left View
4 out of 5
9.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo Latest Updates

Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo in Delhi is Rs. 9.37 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Bi-Fuel
  • Max Torque: 95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 260 litres
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo Price

    Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,30,000
    RTO
    61,800
    Insurance
    44,569
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,36,869
    EMI@20,137/mo
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa Bi-Fuel
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Length
    3815 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Bootspace
    260 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo EMI
    EMI18,123 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,43,182
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,43,182
    Interest Amount
    2,44,214
    Payable Amount
    10,87,396

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

    Era 1.2 Kappa
    ₹6.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,92,300
    RTO
    32,692
    Insurance
    35,821
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,61,313
    EMI@14,214/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Magna 1.2 Kappa
    ₹7.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa
    ₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa
    ₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹8.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone
    ₹8.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Magna 1.2 Kappa CNG
    ₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo
    ₹8.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Asta 1.2 Kappa
    ₹9.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG
    ₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹9.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
