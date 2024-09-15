Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo Latest Updates
Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo in Delhi is Rs. 8.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: