Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
9.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT Latest Updates

Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.63 Lakhs. The

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
  • Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 260
    • Mileage of Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT is 21 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT Price

    Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹9.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,46,500
    RTO
    71,255
    Insurance
    45,176
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,63,431
    EMI@20,708/mo
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    777
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Length
    3805
    Wheelbase
    2450
    Height
    1520
    Width
    1680
    Bootspace
    260
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Bi-Xenon Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT EMI
    EMI18,637 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,67,087
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,67,087
    Interest Amount
    2,51,138
    Payable Amount
    11,18,225

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

    Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹6.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,68,500
    RTO
    31,740
    Insurance
    34,945
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,35,685
    EMI@13,663/mo
    Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹7.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹8.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Magna U2 1.2 CRDi
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Magna AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹8.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT Dual Tone
    ₹8.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
    ₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sportz U2 1.2 CRDi
    ₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.0 Turbo GDi
    ₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.0 Turbo GDi Dual Tone
    ₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
    ₹9.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz AMT 1.2 CRDi
    ₹9.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Asta U2 1.2 CRDi
    ₹9.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Wagon R
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Tiago
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Zxi Plus AMT

    5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

    4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Ignis
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT

    4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs S-Presso

