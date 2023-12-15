Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuel Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 260 Mileage of Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT is 21 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less