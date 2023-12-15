Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuelGrand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 260
Mileage of Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT is 21 kmpl.