Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Left Side
HYUNDAI Grand i10 Nios

Launched in Aug 2019

4.0
3 Reviews
₹5.98 - 8.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Grand i10 Nios Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Grand i10 Nios: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.45 kmpl

Grand i10 Nios: 16 - 27 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 77.55 bhp

Grand i10 Nios: 68.0 - 82.0 bhp

About Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Latest Update

  Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios get new variants and lineup-wide updates. Check details
  Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Which one to go for

    • Introduction

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variants
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at ₹ 5.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    18 Variants Available
    Era 1.2 Kappa₹5.98 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Magna 1.2 Kappa₹6.84 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa₹6.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa₹7.28 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT₹7.42 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT₹7.49 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT₹7.64 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone₹7.67 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT₹7.72 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Magna 1.2 Kappa CNG₹7.75 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo₹7.83 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa AMT₹7.85 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT₹7.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Asta 1.2 Kappa₹8.05 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT₹8.29 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo₹8.3 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG₹8.38 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT₹8.62 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Images

    18 images
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Colours

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Spark green with black roof
    Fiery red
    Typhoon silver
    Atlas white
    Titan grey
    Amazon grey
    Atlas white with black roof
    Aqua teal
    Spark green
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Safety Ratings

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been awarded 2 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 2 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage27 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comparison with similar cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Citroen C3
    Tata Tiago
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Toyota Glanza
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    ₹6.66 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    ₹6.86 Lakhs*
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    105 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    88 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Power
    81 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    66 bhp
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3860 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Length
    3655 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1620 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    341 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Bagga Link Hyundai
    East Patel Nagar, Near Patel Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8800021510
    Koncept Hyundai
    A-2/4, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8050575230
    Pahwa Hyundai
    25 B/5, Karol Bagh, New Rohtak Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
    +91 - 7942531129
    Frontier Hyundai
    K 1/36K- KH-107/17/1, Dwarka, Opp Sector-5,Main Rajapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 9811249980
    Hans Hyundai
    69/1a, TSG Complex, Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Karampura Flyover, Block C, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9871377443
    Lamba Hyundai
    F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7290009150
    Popular Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios EMI

    Era 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹ 5.98 Lakhs*
    Era 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    Magna 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹6.84 Lakhs*
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹6.99 Lakhs*
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.28 Lakhs*
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.42 Lakhs*
    Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹7.49 Lakhs*
    Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹7.64 Lakhs*
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.67 Lakhs*
    Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.72 Lakhs*
    Magna 1.2 Kappa CNG
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹7.75 Lakhs*
    Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹7.83 Lakhs*
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹7.85 Lakhs*
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Asta 1.2 Kappa
    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.05 Lakhs*
    Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹8.29 Lakhs*
    Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹8.3 Lakhs*
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG
    1197 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹8.38 Lakhs*
    Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT
    1197 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹8.62 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹10372.91/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    Perfect car for budget and high features
    No comparison in looks in this segment.. with 4 cylinder engine along with the heavy feature loaded bike with smooth and fantastic performance. By: Shubham Singh (Aug 4, 2024)
    Hyundai cars is the silent cars
    This car Is very comfortable And style is unique.. Hyundai car is the best car ..mileage good.. perfect volume..I like this car By: Asad (Apr 25, 2024)
    One of the best cars in this segment!
    This is an amazing car, good looks, amazing performance and absolute value for money. It has a sporty look and good for city and well as country rides. The handling is great as wellBy: Apurav (Mar 22, 2024)
    Explore Other Options

    Hatchback Cars
    Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    CNG Cars
    Upcoming Hatchback Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
