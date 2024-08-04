Introduction

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a compact 5-seater hatchback that is offered from ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven colour options across six main variants. Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with petrol and CNG powertrain options, which can be had in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) configurations. Known for its versatility, it delivers an ARAI-claimed petrol mileage of 18 kmpl and an ARAI-claimed CNG mileage of 27 km/kg, making it a fuel-efficient option in its class. The Grand i10 Nios was originally launched in 2019 and was available in both petrol and diesel options. In 2023, it received a facelift with cosmetic updates, new features and a slew of safety features as standard. Hyundai further updated the Grand i10 Nios in 2025 with a new variant and more features.

When was the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in 2019 and was initially sold alongside the older Grand i10. Its launch marked the first time Hyundai sold a diesel engine with an AMT. The Grand i10 Nios facelift was launched in January 2023 and it arrived with cosmetic upgrades, modern features and 20 new safety features that were available as standard across the board. The current Grand i10 Nios features a petrol and a CNG powertrain, with the diesel mill discontinued. Hyundai updated the hatchback in January 2025 with a new Sportz (O) variant, bringing features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Hyundai further updated the Corporate editions with projector headlamps.

How many variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are available?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in six total variants: Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, Sportz (O), and Asta. The entry-level Era variant starts at ₹5.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three colour options. The Magna variants start at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual gearbox and features seven colour options. The Corporate edition starts at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportz and the Sportz (O) variants are offered at ₹7.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.72 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The AMT gearbox is available, starting with the Magna variant at ₹7.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai additionally offers CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios, starting with the Dual CNG Magna variant that is priced at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the colour options available with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

There are a total of seven colour options available with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and these are, Amazon Grey, Aqua Teal, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Spark Green, Titan Grey, and Typhoon Silver. There is a separate dual-tone variant available which is priced at ₹7.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in an Atlas White body colour with an Abyss Black roof.

What features are available in the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with features such as cruise control, automatic headlamps, a USB Type-C charging socket, footwell lighting, and rear AC vents. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry are also available on select variants. Safety features include six airbags as standard across all variants, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Projector headlamps and push-button start-stop functionality are available in higher variants, while the new Sportz (O) variant offers additional convenience features.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with only one engine option that can be configured with CNG technology. While it was initially launched in 2019 with a diesel mill as well, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine is the sole powerplant available currently. It makes 81.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. With the CNG variants, total power output drops to 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

What is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’s mileage?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gives an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 18 kmpl for the manual variants and 16 kmpl with the AMT. The CNG models are said to give an ARAI-claimed figure of 27km/kg. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and driving style.

What is the seating capacity and boot space of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a five-seater compact hatchback with a 260-litre boot.

What is the safety rating of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

All safety features offered with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are available as standard across the range. To this end, the car comes equipped with dual front air bags, an engine immobiliser, rear camera with rear parking sensors, a central locking system, and front projector fog lamps. It further features ABS with EBD, seat belt reminders, and speed alerts.

What cars does the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rival in its segment?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes with other compact hatchbacks in the Indian market, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Citroën C3, and Tata Tiago.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in six primary variants: Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, Sportz (O), and Asta. The entry-level Era variant is priced at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Magna starts at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission. The Corporate variant is priced at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportz and Sportz (O) variants are priced at ₹7.42 lakh and ₹7.72 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The AMT gearbox option begins with the Magna variant, priced at ₹7.48 lakh (ex-showroom). For CNG buyers, the Magna CNG variant starts at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai also offers dual-tone variants, with the Atlas White and Abyss Black roof option priced at ₹7.66 lakh (ex-showroom).