|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|19.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Cosmic Blue.
The Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Exter SX Pro Pack 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Door Ajar Warning.