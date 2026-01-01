|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Exter deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Cosmic Blue.
The Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Exter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Exter SX (O) Connect Pro Pack 1.2 AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.