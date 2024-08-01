Exter is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 11.04 Lakhs.Exter is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of Exter SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 11.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 391 litres
Mileage of SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone is 19.4 kmpl.