Hyundai Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone

4.5 out of 5
Hyundai Exter Front Left Side
Hyundai Exter Grille
Hyundai Exter Headlight
Hyundai Exter Side Mirror
Hyundai Exter Wheel
Hyundai Exter Dashboard
4.5 out of 5
10.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Exter specs and features

Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone Latest Updates

Exter is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.43 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
  • Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 391 litres
    • Mileage of SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone is 19.2 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone Price

    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    ₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,30,200
    RTO
    65,114
    Insurance
    46,988
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,42,802
    EMI@22,414/mo
    Hyundai Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    710 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.2 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    391 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Projector with Xenon
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Exter SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition Dual Tone EMI
    EMI20,172 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,38,521
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,38,521
    Interest Amount
    2,71,828
    Payable Amount
    12,10,349

    Hyundai Exter other Variants

    EX 1.2 MT
    ₹7.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,12,800
    RTO
    51,896
    Insurance
    36,576
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,01,772
    EMI@15,084/mo
    EX (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹7.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 MT
    ₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 AMT
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.2 MT
    ₹9.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    ₹9.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 CNG MT
    ₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    ₹9.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Knight Edition Dual Tone
    ₹9.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 AMT
    ₹10.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹10.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.2 CNG MT
    ₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    SX 1.2 MT Hy-CNG Duo
    ₹10.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT
    ₹10.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
    ₹10.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Knight Edition
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Knight Edition
    ₹11.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹11.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
